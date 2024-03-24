100X.VC, a SEBI-registered investment adviser and category 1 alternative investment fund backs early-stage start-ups through the India Simple Agreement For Future Equity (iSAFE). The fund invests in batches of 10-11 start-ups and has so far funded 11 batches.

Vatsal Kanakiya, CEO, spoke with businessline about the fund’s investment approach, the early-stage start-up ecosystem in India, and more. Edited excerpts from the interview:

Q Could you give us an overview of the fund?

We invest on a cohort basis, which we call ‘class’; we invest as first institutional cheque writers. Our investments are made in instruments called iSafe — an Indianised version of safe notes. The firm is sector-agnostic and has invested ₹107.5 crore across 150 start-ups since inception in 2019. Typically, we invest in start-ups where dilution does not exceed 2-4 per cent. Although we have multiple parameters to assess a start-up, we predominantly assess the ability of the founder and the potential market size for the idea.

Q What is your view on the current early-stage start-up ecosystem in India?

In the early stage, fortunately, we are still seeing a lot of deal flow; it hasn’t reduced but is, rather, increasing every year. That’s also a function of the number of people from colleges and schools who are interested in start-ups. In terms of sectors, we think there is potential in agri-tech and deep-tech. The ever popular sectors such as fintech, health tech, SaaS [software as a service] and D2C [direct to consumer] continue to thrive, and we are getting a lot of pitches in these areas.

Q Given that fund houses of all sizes are increasingly entering the early-stage investment space, what is the VC rationale behind the early bets?

These are low-investment, high-risk, and potentially high-return bets; everyone with this appetite is coming to early stage. Our message to them is: ‘Join the party’. The big fund houses are entering this space because they realise the need to spot opportunities early on, before it’s too late.

Q What are the plans and roadmap for the fund?