MediBuddy, DocsApp merge; raise ₹150 crore

Jaipur-based online custom furniture platform WoodenStreet has raised about ₹22.5 crore ($3 million) in a Series A round led by IAN Fund, with participation by Rajasthan Venture Capital Funds. WoodenStreet, which operates 25 experience stores, will use the money to increase its footprint in both the domestic market and globally. – Our Bureau

Blacksoil Capital has invested ₹10 crore in LetsTransport, an aggregator for intra-city last-mile deliveries. The VC firm had previously invested ₹10 crore in LetsTransport in November 2018. LetsTransport provides urban logistics solutions to enterprises through tech-enabled intra-regional transportation services. Enterprise clients can book trucks and manage bookings through a mobile app, call and website.

Knorish, an NCR-based SaaS start-up, has raised about ₹2.4 crore ($323,000) as part of its pre-Series A round from a clutch of angel investors and family offices. This round saw participation from the Standard Greases Family group and Uday Sodhi, former business head of Sony Liv. The company helps trainers, instructors and institutions to build their online businesses and go global. Content creators use the Knorish platform to sell online courses and recorded webinars.

Euler Motors, an automotive technology start-up focussed on commercial electric vehicles, has raised ₹20 crore as part of its on-going Series A funding round led by Inventus Capital India. The other investors in this round include Blume Ventures, Singapore-based Jetty Ventures India Investments and Sujeet Kumar, Udaan’s co-founder. The company will use the money to hire talent, on R&D and launching vehicles across major cities. Euler had raised ₹15 crore in a pre-Series A round from Blume Ventures, US-based Emergent Ventures and Andrew Lee.

DocsApp, an online doctor consultation platform, has merged with MediBuddy’s digital consumer health business, to create a comprehensive digital healthcare platform. The combined entity has raised about ₹150 crore ($20 million) in a Series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, Fusian Capital, Mitsui Sumitomo and Beyond Next Ventures. Existing investors, including Milliways Ventures and Rebright Partners also participated in this round. The joint entity will use the money to strengthen its doctor base, patient reach, product and technology. The combined entity is servicing the healthcare needs of over three crore people with a partner network of over 90,000 doctors, 7,000 hospitals, 3,000 diagnostic centres and 2,500 pharmacies covering more than 95 per cent of pin codes in the country.

