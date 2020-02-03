Emerging Entrepreneurs

Tencent leads ₹107-crore Series A round in Doubtnut

| Updated on February 03, 2020 Published on February 03, 2020

Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing app that uses AI, with participation from existing investors Omidyar Network India, AET, Japan and Ankit Nagori, Co-founder Cure.Fit and Sequoia Capital India.

The company had raised a pre-Series A round in March 2019 in a round led by Surge, Sequoia Capital India’s scale-up programme, Waterbridge Ventures, Omidyar and AET. Doubtnut, which has more than 1.2 million daily users, will use the money to widen its pan-India distribution, build content repository and invest in strengthening its technology stack and increasing team size.

Doubtnut caters to K12, IIT JEE, NEET students. It is a multi-lingual online learning platform that uses AI and ML for image recognition, natural language processing and proprietary machine learning algorithms to provide video-based solutions to students’ queries.

