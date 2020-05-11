Tracking deals: Loadshare raises ₹100 cr in a Series B round

LoadShare Networks, an asset-light logistics platforms, has raised ₹100 crore in a Series B round led by BEENEXT along with participation from CDC Group Plc, and existing investors Matrix Partners India, Stellaris Venture Partners and venture debt promoters Alteria Capital. It will use the money to expand its network and foray into sectors such as pharmaceuticals, FMCG and grocery for delivery of essentials. Over the last two years, LoadShare has increased its regional footprint beyond the North East, where it started operations, to 18 States and over 400 towns, with a focus on eastern States.

Classplus raises ₹67 cr in Series A round

Classplus, a B2B EdTech start-up that enables offline coaching institutes to take their businesses online, has raised about ₹67 crore ($9 million) in a Series A round led by RTP Global. Existing investors Blume Ventures, Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, Spiral Ventures and Strive also participated in this round. Classplus will use the money to improve technology and expand the product offerings.

Inflection Point Ventures leads ₹3 cr round in Pedagogy

Ahmedabad-based edtech platform Pedagogy has raised about ₹3 crore ($400,000) in a round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The platform has a single subscription model that allows its users access to popular books and digital courses from trusted publishers and coaching centres across the country with a personalised study and practise platform. It has 50,000 registered users on the platform in nine months.

NewsBytes gets ₹11.3 cr in Series A round

Gurugram headquartered NewsBytes, run by Elysium Labs Pvt Ltd, an AI-driven digital media company, has raised about ₹11.3 crore ($1.5 million) as part of a Series A round, led by North Base Media, a global venture capital firm that specialises in media. NewsBytes will use the money to improve technology.

Greenhouse agritech platform Clover raises ₹7 cr venture debt from Alteria

Clover, a greenhouse agritech platform, has raised ₹7 crore in venture debt from Alteria Capital. This is on top of ₹39 crore it raised in a Series A equity round in February from Accel, Omnivore and Mayfield. Clover partners with farmers across India and markets branded, greenhouse-grown fresh produce through B2B and B2C channels.

CodeNinja.ai raises seed money

Bengaluru-based CodeNinja.ai, a no-code platform, has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding through EaSyndicate, the early adapters syndicate in Letsventure.com. The investment is between ₹75 lakh and ₹2.25 crore ($100,000-300,000). The company is an artificial intelligence powered no-code platform that can generate application development code in Android, iOS and Web. It will use the money for product development and global expansion.

Expertrons receives seed funding

Expertrons, a Mumbai-based AI video bot platform for career hacks, has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Nikhil Vora, Managing Director, Sixth Sense Venture; Iceland Venture Studio; LetsVenture; Samyakth Capital and a few angel investors.

Mumbai Angels invests in a few start-ups

RoomSoom, a co-living and student housing company, has raised an undisclosed amount from the Mumbai Angels Network. The company will use the money to expand its business. Mumbai Angels also invested an undisclosed amount in Ahmedabad-based NewsReach, which encourages digitalisation of local newspaper publishers, reporters and stringers to aggregate their content on one platform and monetise the content through advertisements and innovative news marketplace. The angel network also invested in Aker Foods, an AI-ML driver supply chain platform for hotels and commercial kitchens. – Our Bureau