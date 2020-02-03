Park+ raises ₹78 crore

Park+, which aims to digitise parking across the country, has raised about ₹78 crore ($11 million) in a round co-led by Sequoia India and Matrix Partners India. A number of serial entrepreneurs and angel investors, including Deep Kalra, Rajesh Magow, Ashish Hemrajani, Kunal Shah and Rohit Bansal participated in this round. Park+ is a mobile app-based platform that offers a smart parking automated system and a cloud-based security solution for commuters, corporates and commercial establishments.

Crysta gets ₹10-cr funding

Crysta, a part of Delhi-based Redcliffe Life Sciences, has raised ₹10 crore in a pre-Series A round led by the family office of Ruchirans and Anuraag Jaipuria. The investors include several family fund, including Green Shots Capital and Alfa Ventures, Real Time Ventures and NGB Dx, Dubai-based Petrotech, Steel City Securities and angel investors Lalit Wadhwa and Kriti Maroli. Crysta, which is an end-to-end pregnancy and fertility platform, will use the money to scale up Crysta across other cities.

Eupheus secures ₹30-cr funding

Delhi-based edtech venture Eupheus Learning has raised about ₹30 crore ($4.3 million) in a Series A round through equity and venture debt. Yuj Ventures, an early-stage investment platform backed by the family office of Sid Yog, founding partner of global investment firm The Xander Group Inc., led the round. Existing investor venture capital firm Sixth Sense Ventures participated in the round. Eupheus will use the money to increase its presence nation-wide, develop new products and expand the team. It will also use the money to start operations in West Asia and drive expansion in other global markets.

Seed funding for Konfinity

Konfinity, an artificial intelligence powered platform for software programming courses, has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round led by AngelList, with participation from other investors. Konfinity, which has partnered with 12 colleges in India with over 2,000 active students on the platform, will use the money to expand the service to over 100 colleges in 12 cities in the next six months.

Info Edge launches venture fund

Info Edge (India) Ltd, which owns portals such as naukri.com, has launched a venture capital fund, Info Edge Venture Fund, as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund under SEBI regulations. It will invest about ₹100 crore in IE Venture Fund. The fund will invest in tech and tech-enabled ventures that provide technology to create, market and distribute innovative products and services.

Mastercard invests in Pine Labs

Mastercard has picked up a stake in Pine Labs, a leading merchant commerce platform. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The collaboration will offer a range of card and real-time payments based instalment financing at checkout, both in the stores and online. Investors in Pine labs include Sequoia India, Actis Capital, Temasek, PayPal and Sofina.

YOLO raises ₹4.3 cr in seed round

YOLO, an inter-city full stack bus service, has raised about ₹4.3 crore ($600,000) in seed funding from a VC firm and a couple of angel investors. It will use the money on territory expansion, technology and marketing. The company will expand its services in south India and cover Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore. YOLO has a fleet of over 20 buses.

EdTech start-up WizKlub raises ₹7 cr in seed round

WizKlub, a holistic cognitive development edtech venture, has raised ₹7 crore in a seed round led by Incubate Fund India with participatin from Insitor Impact Asia Fund. With this, the company has raised ₹9 crore. The Bengaluru-based WizKlub, which builds excellence for school children through its Higher Order Thinking Skills and SmartTech programmes, will use the fresh capital for product and market expansion. Our Bureau