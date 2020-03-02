Tracking Deals

What should hypergrowth enterprises overcome to attain unicornhood
Start-ups may have to face many challenges like return on investments, governance issues
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding
Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from SucSEED Venture Partners, Titan Capital, BIRAC, Elixir Pharma and a group of individual investors. It will use the money to strengthen the team, develop new products and build the brand.
Rupeek raises ₹430 crore
Rupeek, an online gold loan company, has raised about ₹430 crore ($60 million) in two separate funding rounds. Silicon Valley based GGV Capital, Bertelsmann India Investments, Binny Bansal, KB Investments Co, Tanglin Venture Partners, Sequoia India and Accel Partners participated in these rounds. The company will use the money to invest in technology, customer acquisition and for improving the accessibility of credit.
Unacademy receives ₹790 crore
Bengaluru-based education technology venture Unacademy has raised about ₹790 crore ($110 million) from General Atlantic, Sequoia and Facebook, with participation from existing investors Nexus, Steadview and Blume. More than 800 educators teach live on Unacademy every day with thousands of learners attending these classes from their smart phones. The company has invested in making free classes available on YouTube and its own platform, where it sees more than 150 million video views every month.
$32-m funding for Whatfix
Whatfix, a leading player in digital adoption solutions, has raised $32 million in a Series C round led by Sequoia Capital India, with participation from existing investors Eight Roads Ventures, F-Prime Capital and Cisco Investments. Whatfix, with offices in San Jose, Bengaluru, London and Melbourne, will use the money on product development and expand into Europe and Australia.
Seed funding for Prayaan Capital
Chennai-based fintech start-up Prayaan Capital, which lends to micro, small and medium-size enterprises, has raised ₹8.5 crore in a seed round led by Accion Venture Lab, Accion’s seed stage inclusive fintech investment initiative. It will use the money to expand operations. Our Bureau
