When you forget your helmet but cannot go back to get it, as you need to be somewhere super-quick, all you can hope for is to avoid the traffic cop at the next junction or pray they’re busy fining some other violator.

Well, Pushpak AI promises to put paid to any hopes of your escaping the law.

Founded in 2021, the company’s AI-powered traffic management system can perform tasks such as automatic licence plate reading and detection of traffic violations such as red light jumping, speeding, helmet-less riding, and triple riding.

Anurag Kushwaha, co-founder, says the company recognised the market saturation of text-based natural language processing (NLP) technologies, and sought to innovate by integrating NLP with computer vision. This idea emerged from the need to automate tasks that are currently performed by people monitoring feeds in mission-critical environments.

“We use GPU [graphics processing unit]-enabled edge devices, like Jetson devices by Nvidia, which are small enough to fit in your hand. These devices, on which the models and applications are run, are connected to the cameras on roadsides and elsewhere. This 4G-enabled device sends the data to a central server,” kushwaha explains.

Pushpak AI has worked with the governments of Delhi, Gurgaon, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir in the area of traffic management. Internationally, it has deployed solutions in Indonesia and Singapore.

The company has till date invested ₹3-4 crore in the development of the platform. It charges customers a one-time fee for setting up its service and a recurring fee for every camera it services. Last financial year, it recorded a revenue of ₹1.6 crore. In the near future, it aims to deploy its solution in south India and more places overseas.

In its intelligent traffic management system vertical, Pushpak AI is implementing a feature whereby traffic light changes are automatically readjusted in tune with road traffic density, rather than relying on a traffic officer to manually do it.

For instance, to take advantage of thin traffic on one road, the monitoring cameras automatically prompt a readjustment in traffic signals and vehicular flow. This automated system ensures efficient traffic flow by dynamically adapting to real-time conditions, Kushwaha says.

Beyond traffic management, the company provides security and surveillance, and document identification services.