Yelo raises seed funding

IndiaMART invests in Simply Vyapar Simply Vyapar, which provides business accounting software, has raised ₹36 ...
Digital only mobile-first neobank Yelo has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Matrix Partners India, Omidyar Network India and Flourish, with participation from existing investor Better Capital. Yelo will use the money to build a local language-based experience and to expand the current team to 100 in the next 12-18 months.
Yelo provides a custom-made suite of financial products to satisfy daily needs such as remittance, healthcare, education, e-commerce and cash flow management.
Yelo will offer an array of products and services aimed at improving financial outcomes for the next half billion. The idea is to personalise offerings to customers, including manufacturing and construction workers, security guards, truck guards, farmers, and gig economy workers, with services ranging from banking and payments to credit and insurance.
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
MCX Crude (₹3,928) October futures contract of crude oil, which has been trading within a range between ₹3,850 ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports