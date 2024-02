World Hearing Day (March 3) will focus on overcoming challenges posed by societal misperceptions and stigmatising mindsets through awareness-raising and information-sharing, targeting the public and healthcare providers. Globally, over 80 per cent of ear and hearing care needs remain unmet. Unaddressed hearing loss poses an annual cost of nearly $1 trillion

