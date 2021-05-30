Choose ‘one health’

Pulse

| Updated on May 30, 2021

ISTOCK.COM   -  Getty Images/iStockphoto

World Environment Day is a good time to reinforce the idea of “one health” — the inter-dependence between environment, animal and human health — a fragile balance that is being impacted by intense human activity. The pandemic has brought home this truth, that proximity to wild animals and consumption of their meat comes with enormous risk of viruses jumping species.

While Covid-19 is still to be brought under control, experts caution that more pandemics can be expected and with greater frequency. International panels have been set up to advice on One Health and help prepare against disease outbreaks. Come June 5, individuals too can resolve to choose the more sustainable options in life.

