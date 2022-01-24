Coming up: Budget for health? 

Will the pandemic nudge Budget 2022 into delivering support to healthcare — hospitals, the pharmaceutical industry, med-tech and medical education?

Healthcare watchers will tune in on February 1 to see if the Government is moving in the direction of its committed increase in healthcare spending — 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2025.

Vaccines may feature high on the spending agenda. The pharma industry is hopeful of research sops, as PLI production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes have been rolled out; hospitals seek better access to finance and local med-tech wants muscle to fight imports. Support is also sought for more hands on deck — to get more doctors, nurses and healthworkers into the system.