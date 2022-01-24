Coming up: Budget for health? 

Will the pandemic nudge Budget 2022 into delivering support to healthcare — hospitals, the pharmaceutical industry, med-tech and medical education?
Healthcare watchers will tune in on February 1 to see if the Government is moving in the direction of its committed increase in healthcare spending — 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2025.
Vaccines may feature high on the spending agenda. The pharma industry is hopeful of research sops, as PLI production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes have been rolled out; hospitals seek better access to finance and local med-tech wants muscle to fight imports. Support is also sought for more hands on deck — to get more doctors, nurses and healthworkers into the system.
Published on
January 24, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.