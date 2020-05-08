Coming Up: #HealthforAll films at WHO

The World Health Organization’s inaugural “Health for All film” festival enters its final lap, with the online awards ceremony scheduled for May 12, at 17.30 Geneva time.

The festival is to pay tribute to the champions of health and it coincides with International Nurses Day. In fact, 2020 is dedicated to the nurse and the midwife and one category of the film competition is a tribute to them.

The competition has received nearly 1,300 short films from more than 110 countries. And the submissions focused on a range of health topics around the champions of health in communities, health centres, hospitals or at the scientific level, according to information shared by the WHO.

The competition saw participation of film-makers from India, as well. And the jury comprises Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, among others.

The WHO Director-General will announce five winners out of these diverse stories from the field. The awards evenings are currently scheduled for October 22, 23 and 24 in Geneva, Switzerland.