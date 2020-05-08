Coming Up: #HealthforAll films at WHO

Between fruits, nuts and an organised schedule, no detox needed
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The World Health Organization’s inaugural “Health for All film” festival enters its final lap, with the online awards ceremony scheduled for May 12, at 17.30 Geneva time.
The festival is to pay tribute to the champions of health and it coincides with International Nurses Day. In fact, 2020 is dedicated to the nurse and the midwife and one category of the film competition is a tribute to them.
The competition has received nearly 1,300 short films from more than 110 countries. And the submissions focused on a range of health topics around the champions of health in communities, health centres, hospitals or at the scientific level, according to information shared by the WHO.
The competition saw participation of film-makers from India, as well. And the jury comprises Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, among others.
The WHO Director-General will announce five winners out of these diverse stories from the field. The awards evenings are currently scheduled for October 22, 23 and 24 in Geneva, Switzerland.
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
The World Health Organization’s inaugural “Health for All film” festival enters its final lap, with the online ...
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
Dollar revenues in March quarter were flat sequentially, led by sluggishness in new products business
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Zinc at current levels. The stock has been ...
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...