Coming Up: Tick-tock

Tick-tock

In 1882 Dr Robert Koch announced he had discovered the bacterium that causes tuberculosis, which opened the way towards diagnosing and curing this disease. The day (March 24) marks World TB Day, to spotlight the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB.

The year’s theme — ‘The Clock is Ticking’ — indicates the world is running out of time to act on the commitments to end TB made by global leaders.

TB remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious killers, accounting for nearly 4,000 deaths a day, with close to 28,000 people falling ill with this preventable and curable disease.