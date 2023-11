The theme on World AIDS Day (December 1) is ‘Let Communities Lead’. For decades communities have had a critical role in working towards ending AIDS for good — from advocating for access to comprehensive prevention, treatment and care services to fighting stigma and discrimination. Despite that, 6,30,000 people died from HIV related causes and 1.3 million acquired HIV, in 2022.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit