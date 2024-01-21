1. Calorie count: I eat not more than 1500 calories, a day. Apps help keep track.

2. Small portions: I consume 80-100g of protein each day and eat high-fibre meals. Lunch is a big salad. I eat everything in smaller portions.

3. Exercise: I go to the gym 5 days a week. Exercising with the correct form is more important than the kilos I lift.

4. 10,000: My daily goal is 10,000 steps. I walk while talking on the phone or listening to an audiobook.

5. Happiness: My busy schedule is “purposeful engagement”, not stress. I am happy when I’m busy. I go on long-distance motorcycling rides or an off-road rally to keep my happiness index up.

(The writer is Founder and CEO, Salad Days)

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit