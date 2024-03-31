1. Cricket: I’ve been playing some thrilling cricket matches with colleagues and club groups every weekend. The game strategy engages me, much like strategic planning in business.

2. Gym: I hit the gym every morning and take long brisk walks in the evenings. Wellness “me time” routine is my refresher.

3. Reading: Fascinating books — I find solace in stories, the escape they offer from the daily grind.

4. Cooking: Experimenting with new recipes and cuisines, discovering the joy of creating in the kitchen is a delightful adventure.

5. Movies: I have an early, light dinner. I unwind with classic movies and old songs at night. An amazing de-stressor, melodies transport you to another world.

(The writer is Director and CEO, Sahyadri Hospitals)