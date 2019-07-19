Capsules: Ebola outbreak in Congo

Ebola outbreak in Congo

Public health emergency, says WHO

The World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has declared the Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) a public health emergency of international concern. “It is time for the world to take notice and redouble our efforts. We need to work together in solidarity with the DRC to end this outbreak and build a better health system,” said Dr Tedros. “Extraordinary work has been done for almost a year under the most difficult circumstances. We all owe it to these responders — coming from not just WHO but also government, partners and communities — to shoulder more of the burden.” The declaration followed a meeting of the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee for EVD in the DRC. The Committee expressed disappointment about delays in funding which have constrained the response. They also reinforced the need to protect livelihoods of the people most affected by the outbreak by keeping transport routes and borders open. It is essential to avoid the punitive economic consequences of travel and trade restrictions on affected communities, the WHO said.

Novartis leadership camp

The next edition of the Novartis Biotechnology Leadership Camp (BioCamp) takes place in Hyderabad from October 13 to 16, 2019. The camp is in its 11th year. BioCamp is part of the Novartis commitment to support the exchange of ideas and thoughts between young talent in science and business, and the company, a statement from the multinational said. It is designed to provide students with a platform to collaborate across faculties and interact with thought leaders who lead the company’s approach to address patients’ unmet medical needs. The programme is open to postgraduate students and young researchers in natural sciences, medicine, biotechnology, bio-informatics, pharmacy, business administration, chartered accountancy or law (specialisation in Intellectual Property Rights) interested in pursuing a career in the pharmaceutical industry, the note said. Students can get more information at https://www.novartis.in/careers/biocamp

Complicated UTI infection

USFDA nod for antibacterial drug

The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved Recarbrio (imipenem, cilastatin and relebactam), an antibacterial drug product to treat adults with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI). Recarbrio is a three-drug combination injection containing imipenem-cilastatin, a previously FDA-approved antibiotic, and relebactam, a new beta-lactamase inhibitor. The determination of eEfficacy of Recarbrio was supported in part by the findings of the efficacy and safety of imipenem-cilastatin for the treatment of cUTI and cIAI, the FDA said.