The right to health of millions is under threat. Diseases, conflicts, and disasters loom as causes of death and disability. About 140 countries recognise health as a human right, but more than half the world’s population – 4.5 billion people – were not fully covered by essential health services (2021). World Health Day (April 7) champions their right.

