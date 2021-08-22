Pulse

‘Full approval’ for Pfizer-BioNTech vax?

Will help address vaccine hesitancy, clear way for approval of others like Moderna, J&J

As boosters and third doses get discussed, the expectation is for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to get full approval in the US early next month. This vaccine was the first to get an ‘emergency use approval’ from the UK and US regulators in December 2020. A final approval could herald a second phase of approvals for others, including Moderna and Johnson and Johnson’s vaccines. And, it would address the concerns of those hesitant to take the vaccine, as a final approval indicates that more data has been reviewed, including newer side-effects linked to the vaccine.

