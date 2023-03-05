Medical value travel (MVT) in India is expected to get a major boost in 2023 on the back of pent-up demand, soaring cost of treatment in the West because of inflation, and geopolitical issues driving the patients needing medical care to India. The government’s ‘Heal in India’ scheme is also expected to fuel MVT in the wellness space, which has revived after the pandemic. MVT contributes about 10-12 percent to the revenues of many large hospitals and could rise to 15-18 percent in the next couple of years.

‘Heal in India’ is set to boost MVT with a ‘One Step’ portal offering multiple services to international patients, including an ‘Ayush Visa’. A comprehensive national strategy for MVT and wellness tourism has been put in place and 37 hospitals including 30 in the private sector across 17 cities in 12 states have been identified for promoting this.

Low cost of treatment, highly trained English-speaking doctors and state-of-the-art diagnostics, among others, make India one of the most sought-after destinations among overseas patients. Bypass surgery, liposuction, IVF, organ transplant and plastic surgery are among the low-cost procedures in India. Kolkata, particularly, plays a vital role for price-sensitive patients from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Pakistan, and Nigeria.

The government should come out with a policy framework on MVT and focus on increasing market share and patient flow in regions where India already enjoys high credibility. Rupee depreciation pushes up the cost of care since 30-40 percent of a hospital’s cost is on account of medical equipment, out of which 80 percent is imported. If the Indian rupee strengthens against the dollar, MVT would get a further boost.

Tech driven

The rapid use of tech in healthcare has seen a rise in telemedicine which will also increase diagnosis and post-treatment follow-ups. Interface mediums with international patients will ease with instant messaging, special apps, electronic records and AI-enabled processes as part of digital integration in the MVT value chain. Healthcare providers will also need to leverage data analytics to analyse available data to ascertain which practices are more effective for cost-saving and improving patients’ health. India is already known as ‘The Pharmacy to the World’ and has the potential to become ‘Provider to the World’ by delivering quality care at affordable costs.

The writer is the CEO, AMRI Hospitals, Kolkata. Views are personal.