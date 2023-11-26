1. Walking: Up by 5 am, those golden morning hours are my favourite. I energise myself with a brisk walk for an hour or a 6 kilometre cycle ride. This does wonders for mental clarity and keeps me agile and fit.

2. Anchor: Meditation, prayer are my anchors, giving me inner strength. I practice yoga regularly.

3. Diet: A healthy, balanced diet is non-negotiable. Simple home-made meals — prioritising nutrition helps my well-being and weight management. I stay away from processed, junk foods.

4. Tennis: My absolute passion — I hit the court twice a week. Besides staying active, it adds joy to my fitness journey.

5. Quiet moments: I cherish quiet moments with a good book and prioritise sleep, it helps me recharge.

(Jayant Rastogi is Global CEO, Magic Bus India Foundation)