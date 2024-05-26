The tobacco industry targets youth for a lifetime of profits, creating a new wave of addiction. Children use e-cigarettes at rates higher than adults in all regions and globally an estimated 37 million youth aged 13–15 years use tobacco, said WHO ahead of World No Tobacco Day (May 31), urging them to speak out.
