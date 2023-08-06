1. Switch off : I practice the art of switching off my phone for at least 2 hours every day to disconnect from distractions and prioritise my well-being.

2. Kickboxing : Engaging in kickboxing offers me a dynamic and empowering workout experience. Regular exercise is a priority, I incorporate a variety of activities — cardio, strength training and flexibility exercises to keep my body strong and fit

3. Yoga : I pay attention to my mental health by incorporating meditation and mindfulness every day.

4. Eat healthy : I maintain a healthy diet by consciously choosing nutritious and wholesome foods for nourishment.

5. Read : I have made it a personal commitment to read and expand my knowledge and explore new worlds.

(Somdutta Singh is Founder and CEO, Assiduus Global)