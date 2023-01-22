From wellness products to nutrition cookies and smoothies, the use of seed and leaf-derivatives of cannabis are increasingly becoming commonplace in India. But more often than not, the mention of cannabis still conjures up images of wisps of smoke and intoxication.

And that’s what a bunch of entrepreneurs, working with cannabis-derivatives, is looking to change. An image change, not just through awareness, but also by bringing in standardisation and self-regulation into this fledgeling segment.

In fact, 2023 could well be a watershed for this industry, if it gets a go-ahead for the cultivation of cannabis for medical uses in a standardised manner, ensuring its quality and tight supply-chain to prevent diversion etc, say industry representatives. And Uttarakhand, is poised to be the first off the block on this count, they add.

‘Inevitable’

“It is inevitable this year. It’s just a matter of time, when the new era of medical cannabis truly begins,” says Jahan Peston Jamas, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer with Bombay Hemp Company (Boheco), pointing to the progress on policy and support from authorities.

Ratan Tata-backed Boheco is among the older players in the arena, clocking 10 years last week. About three months ago, it cultivated the first cycle of standardised industrial hemp in Uttarakhand, with the Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content at the internationally permissible 0.3 percent – a first of sorts. This was done in collaboration with Bageshwar’s District Administration, and the Department of Agriculture, through research in seed breeding and plant genetics.

“Cannabidiol (CBD) and THC are the two important phytochemicals found in cannabis,” Boheco said, adding that THC at the international regulated level of 0.3 percent by dry weight or less, allowed its use across sectors and in medicines for various ailments.

States have the authority to create a policy and allow cultivation of cannabis, says Jahan, and Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Manipur are at different levels of engagement on the cultivation of cannabis for medical uses.

Cannabis cultivation comes under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, Jahan explains. The plant comprises, the flower (classified as narcotic), besides the leaf, hemp seed and fibre. With cannabis having different varieties, sourcing the right quality of raw material becomes important, he says, adding that pharmaceutical companies were interested in sourcing it for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). In fact, an export opportunity is emerging, as several countries evaluate the medicinal use of cannabis.

Medical cannabis is being used to address anxiety, depression, epilepsy, autism, Alzheimer’s, arthritis and pain management, according to multiple industry research reports. Boheco is doing clinical work with Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Hospital in areas like breast and ovarian cancer, he said. Presently, hemp products have regulatory approvals from the Ayush authorities (for traditional medicine). Jahan says, the products are being put through pharmacological steps for acceptability in modern medicine.

Quality cannabis

Presently, cannabis is governed by multiple Government authorities and regulations to ensure safety and prevent misuse. There is also fear and stigma that casts a shadow on the segment, as farmers, producers and large pharmaceutical companies shy away from a product, they fear, could land them in trouble, say industry insiders. That’s where PIMCHA (Pan India Medical Cannabis & Hemp Association) comes in – to promote a responsible and sustainable industry.

Varun Rungta, PIMCHA general secretary, says an approval for the medical cultivation of cannabis would be a game-changer, as it would bring in standardised and quality production. As more people enter a standardised ecosystem of production and sourcing, prices would stabilise, he observes.

Internationally, people are looking for alternatives to opioids, for pain management, for instance, and medical cannabis is being preferred for its better outcomes, without the addiction and side-effects of opioids, he points out. The international medical marijuana market is valued at nearly $ 14 billion, according to reports. PIMCHA represents about 35 companies, largely start-ups.

But in the wings are large pharma and food companies, possibly waiting for greater clarity in the local regulatory environment before they take the plunge.

Interest in medical cannabis Dr Reddy’s Laboratories acquired Germany’s Nimbus Health, focussed on medical cannabis (Feb 2022) Pfizer inked a $ 6.7 billion deal to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals, that has a cannabis-derived product in its pipeline. (December 2021) Jazz Pharma inked a $ 7.2 billion deal to buy GW Pharma - whose epilepsy drug Epidiolex is the first marijuana-derived drug approved by USFDA. (Feb 2021)