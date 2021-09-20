Mornings in silence, sport and some fresh air

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
1) Getting my body and mind kick-started in the morning is important for me. I spend 10-15 minutes in silence, stretching,every morning. It gets me ready to start the day with a good frame of mind.
2) I believe in playing a sport, — it keeps me active and fit. I played club cricket till 2019, but play more golf these days. I also have a simple workout regime 2-3 times a week (plank, push-ups, squats and weights).
3) I don’t plan my diet but keep a tab on what I eat. I prefer vegetarian and eat chicken occasionally. No oily or fried foods, but I take a good dose of protein and multi-vitamin supplements daily.
4) Evenings are for work outs, 2-3 times a week, followed by a meal. When not working, I get out for some fresh air, especially since I’m working from home the last 18 months.
5) I juggle between IST and GMT time zones and this can be challenging. But I still manage eight hours of sound sleep, essential for the mind to function at its optimum.
