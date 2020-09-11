My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP

A proactive response needed to the Coronavirus infodemic
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints
1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, completely. Before I started on my journey towards a more balanced and healthy living, I had to struggle with my mind and get some semblance of control over it. Though it is perpetually in a WIP (work in progress) state, I feel I have managed to get it a little bit calmer. While life will always be chaotic, I have tried to work on it to control the way I react to the stimulus being thrown at me.
2. Some form of exercise daily: Step two for me has then been to get some form of exercise into my daily routine. However, honestly, it is a challenge to maintain the continuity. Both my son and I love swimming, so summer months are well taken care of since I get to exercise without the mommy-guilt of staying away from the child. Currently, am struggling to find a replacement for swimming. I dabbled with Yoga, Zumba and even dance. Let’s say, I have not managed to form a steady relationship with either.
3. Take frequent breaks: I ensure that I take short breaks with my son. Somehow it always gives me a fresh perspective on whatever I might have been struggling with at that point in time. Holidays with a toddler are not exactly where you can simply sit on the couch and vegetate. So we end up spending a lot of time trekking, or swimming depending on the destination that we pick.
4. Eat frequently: I have spent a major part of my life taking my body for granted and have, in the process, suffered tremendously. Though I have learnt my lesson the hard way, I have learnt it well and now I ensure that I do not skip any meal. I carry mini meals with me at all times. I try and stay dehydrated, especially when I travel.
5. Find time for passion: This has again helped me lead a healthier life. It has taken some time to build up but with time I have managed to invest myself in areas beyond work and home. I realised that I loved to paint. The initial start was extremely frustrating because the control freak in me expected finesse immediately but it has helped me connect with myself and understand myself a little better.
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
We test-drive the new sub-compact SUV from Kia to find out what its USPs are. Is it the best yet? And should ...
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...