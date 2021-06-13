Avoid the couch and stick to a sleep schedule

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
1 I sit in an ergonomic chair while I work. The couch might seem comfortable but it’s too slouchy. I take a cue from my mother’s command to me during childhood: “Sit up straight!”.
2 I have been strictly following a fitness routine that includes getting up at 5 am and working with a personal trainer. This is the sole reason that keeps me active and refreshed. I also ensure breaks during working hours — a brisk walk to lift my mood.
3 Working remotely could mean convenient access to snacks. So, I think up healthy home-made lunches as a form of self-care. It gives me proper nourishment and helps avoid processed food or unhealthy snacks. I also keep a water bottle at my desk to stay hydrated.
4 Social interactions are important, as loneliness and disconnection can affect our mental health and lower our energy levels. I stay in touch with my diverse remote team with the help of videoconferencing tools.
Raghu Bharat is Founder and CEO, CrewScale
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...