Pulse

My Five

Avoid the couch and stick to a sleep schedule

Raghu Bharat | Updated on June 13, 2021

Raghu Bharat, Founder and CEO, CrewScale

Raghu Bharat, Founder and CEO, CrewScale

Five steps to mental and physical wellbeing

1 I sit in an ergonomic chair while I work. The couch might seem comfortable but it’s too slouchy. I take a cue from my mother’s command to me during childhood: “Sit up straight!”.

2 I have been strictly following a fitness routine that includes getting up at 5 am and working with a personal trainer. This is the sole reason that keeps me active and refreshed. I also ensure breaks during working hours — a brisk walk to lift my mood.

3 Working remotely could mean convenient access to snacks. So, I think up healthy home-made lunches as a form of self-care. It gives me proper nourishment and helps avoid processed food or unhealthy snacks. I also keep a water bottle at my desk to stay hydrated.

4 Social interactions are important, as loneliness and disconnection can affect our mental health and lower our energy levels. I stay in touch with my diverse remote team with the help of videoconferencing tools.

Raghu Bharat is Founder and CEO, CrewScale

Published on June 13, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.