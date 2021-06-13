Avoid the couch and stick to a sleep schedule

1 I sit in an ergonomic chair while I work. The couch might seem comfortable but it’s too slouchy. I take a cue from my mother’s command to me during childhood: “Sit up straight!”.

2 I have been strictly following a fitness routine that includes getting up at 5 am and working with a personal trainer. This is the sole reason that keeps me active and refreshed. I also ensure breaks during working hours — a brisk walk to lift my mood.

3 Working remotely could mean convenient access to snacks. So, I think up healthy home-made lunches as a form of self-care. It gives me proper nourishment and helps avoid processed food or unhealthy snacks. I also keep a water bottle at my desk to stay hydrated.

4 Social interactions are important, as loneliness and disconnection can affect our mental health and lower our energy levels. I stay in touch with my diverse remote team with the help of videoconferencing tools.

Raghu Bharat is Founder and CEO, CrewScale