My Five: Staying active & having deep, sound sleep

Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition

1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to four times in a week, has brought in a lot of positive changes in my life. My fitness schedule includes two days of boxing and cross-fit, a day of cycling, and a day of rehab training. It works as a great stress buster, builds physical strength and overall well-being.

2. Sound/Delta sleep: A good sound sleep is essential for re-energising yourself. Notwithstanding the number of hours one sleeps, it’s important to have a delta (deep) sleep. It could be for 5-6 hours. Delta sleep refreshes your skin, mind and body.

3. Healthy meal: A good amount of healthy meals without any junk food, with a good proportion of macro and micro nutrients, is crucial for a healthy lifestyle. Carbohydrates, as we know, are essential for brain functioning, therefore, always focus on the macros properly. I eat at regular intervals to maintain my energy levels, so I am always mindful of what I put on my plate.

4. Clothing: A piece of clothing can be a game-changer when it comes to making an impression or coming across as a true professional. Still, what you wear should not just look good but also feel good, as comfortable clothing lets you be free both mentally and physically, helping in better concentration and results.

5. Communication: We all know how socialisation has come to a halt due to Covid-19, but it’s important to stay in touch with friends and extended family. At the end of the day, I unwind with family, which is not just joyful but, again, a great stress buster.