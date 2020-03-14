Work in the time of Corona
It’s not business as usual as the virus has changed working style dramatically
Karan Singh
Managing Director, ACG
Change unhealthy patterns, you feel better inside-out
1 Exercise is irreplaceable and busting myself in the gym or a few hours on the basketball court are my favourite workout routines.
2 But working out alone doesn’t have a lasting impact unless it’s integrated with a balanced diet. I’ve eliminated sugar from my diet and rely on fruits and nuts for an occasional craving. While I eat out a lot due to work and meetings, I cook often as it allows me to unwind and eat healthy at the same time.
3 I am a big advocate and adopter of health supplements. Early on in my career I encountered lifestyle diseases. Integrating these into my daily regime has helped me normalise cholesterol levels, improved my brain health, and memory.
4 I consider a good night’s rest essential for my mind and body to function effortlessly, as I juggle travel, work and home every day.
5 And my fifth mantra is stretching and massage which give me ergonomic strength and relaxation, balancing my workout schedules. Living healthy is a matter of changing unhealthy patterns but the ultimate pay-off is feeling better inside-out.
