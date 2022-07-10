Raj Das
Global Co-Founder & CEO of Hirect India
No-screen Sundays and cricketing weekends
Morning Exercise I am up by 7:30 am, do some light exercise and take breakfast before heading off to work. I eat a variety of low-calorie healthy foods . Morning exercise helps tremendously in boosting my mood, concentration and happiness, so it’s a great way to start the day.
Reading Staying mentally active is as important as staying physically fit. I read for at least 1 hour every night. Reading helps improve my concentration, allowing for creative thinking, and helps handle stressful situations of everyday life.
Stairs over the elevator Taking the stairs is a good habit to stay trim and fit. I walk up two or three flights of stairs instead of taking the elevator, whenever possible.
Cricketing weekends I am a trained cricketer and have played several tournaments in my college days. It has helped me lead a healthier life and understand myself better.
No-screen Sunday It is crucial to understand how harmful blue lights can be. On Sundays, I always try to put my phone and laptop away, reducing my exposure to blue light.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.