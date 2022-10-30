1. Fitness to me is not just about physical fitness, but also about staying mentally agile and active. My days start at 5:30 AM, followed by 45 minutes of online Yoga. It keeps me motivated throughout the day.

2. I love playing squash, it keeps me fit and energetic. I am not a professional player, but at my age, I play pretty well!

3. Family time over the weekend is spent playing board games like Monopoly with my daughters. Reading any good book is a great stress buster, too.

4. I eat healthy food and sometimes even cook something healthy yet tasty , like avocado spaghetti, whole-grain savory crepes, etc, for my loved ones.

5. My day ends early, mostly reading something inspirational.