1. Start Early: Strong advocate of starting my day at 6am with a quick morning stretch to activate myself physically.

2. Healthy diet: I maintain a simple diet, avoid overeating and eating late at night. Green tea is a staple cleanser in my daily routine.

3. Power naps: Truly believe in the magic of a quick 15-minute power nap during my break to recharge myself.

4. Read to de-stress: Despite a rather tight work schedule, I take time out to read and improve my knowledge of trends, technologies, and cultures. Reading helps de-stress.

5. Me Time: To unwind, I enjoy watching documentaries, love the company of my piano and engage in outdoor activities like cycling and swimming.

(The writer is President and CEO Canon India)