Ready, steady, inoculate

India will roll out two of its Covid-19 vaccines in the first phase of immunisation. Two dry-runs done, the stage is set for execution, where vaccines from Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech will be supplied to different States. Healthcare workers and the elderly are priority, as is the case globally. Around 1.7 lakh vaccinators and 3 lakh vaccination team members have been trained for work at the vaccination sites, which includes beneficiary verification, vaccination, cold chain and logistics management, bio-medical waste management, AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) management and reporting on the Co-WIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) system.