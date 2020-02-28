Leave your prints behind boldly
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
The WHO’s new action plan to speed up universal access to safe blood and blood products pulls together existing recommendations and suggests new improved ways of working. It’s the start of a four-year collaborative effort to improve blood transfusion and blood-based therapies in all countries.
Safe blood saves lives in all sorts of circumstances, not least in emergency and epidemic settings. Blood transfusion and blood products are critical for birth delivery, for both the mother and baby; the survival and quality of life of patients suffering from life-threatening conditions, such as haemophilia, thalassemia, immune deficiency and cancer; treating severe injuries and carrying out medical and surgical procedures. But progress in blood safety and availability has been slow in many parts of the world, placing patients’ safety at risk and putting undue pressure on health workers. Progress is also mostly restricted to developed countries. Out of the approximate 118 million blood donations collected globally, 42 per cent are collected in high-income countries, home to 16 per cent of the world’s population. And one out of four low-income countries do not test all donated blood, while 54 per cent of countries do not have surveillance systems to securitise the supply chain from blood donor to patient.
Challenges include: slow implementation of national blood policies and weak blood regulatory systems; insufficient number of voluntary blood donors (who are considered the safest donors); poor quality management of screening tests, blood grouping and compatibility testing; inappropriate clinical use of blood; and insufficient national funding for blood safety.
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Toyota’s Vellfire has all the makings of a winner, but can it be a blockbuster like the Innova?
Arriving at the right balance will help carmakers strike a chord with buyers
Software competencies here are being leveraged to set up centres overseas
If you have exhausted the limit under the SCSS, go for PMVVY. Act quickly, the scheme closes on March 31, 2020
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The stock of Havells India is showing signs of a recovery and so investors with short-term perspective can buy ...
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...