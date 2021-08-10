Self-care OTC

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
As the nation prepares for the next wave of Covid-19, it is important to ease the burden on the health system. Consumer health can play a vital role.
Recently, the Government approved self-testing Covid kits for home use, with guidelines for reporting. Diagnostics providers, including Abbott, responded by providing self-tests accompanied by reporting apps that link directly to the Indian Council of Medical Research’s national database. This underlines the benefit of responsible self-care on public health.
In India, many patients do not have access to medicines because they are unable to obtain a prescription. Several factors impede access, including the lack of a healthcare facility nearby, lack of trained medical professionals, and time or economic constraints. At times, they resort to home remedies. As a result, patients often live with their symptoms, which impacts their quality of life. There is an urgent need for a well-regulated OTC (over-the-counter) market wherein specified medicines can be purchased without a prescription for common conditions. A vibrant consumer health ecosystem is needed to equip people to make informed decisions.
Well-defined regulations on marketing, distribution and consumption of OTC medicines are needed, now more than ever. Digitalisation can broaden the reach of the OTC ecosystem. For instance, the industry is launching smart packaging for OTC products, so consumers can scan a QR code on the pack for more information about the product. This helps fill knowledge gaps and promotes health awareness. Consumers also favour innovations such as antacids that go beyond traditional syrup formats to be available as single-dose gels, stick packs or powder sachets, combining scientifically proven formulations with convenience.
There are many benefits to a thriving OTC ecosystem, but it cannot be realised without the collaboration of Government and private industry to enable appropriate regulations, technologies and innovations. Such a collaboration should be guided by patient centricity and a focus on empowering consumers to make responsible choices.
Anil Joseph is Managing Director, Abbott India Limited. Views are personal
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...