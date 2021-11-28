Pulse

My Five

Start the day doing something you like, end with chamomile tea

| Updated on November 28, 2021

Neha Puri, CEO and Founder, Vavo Digital, tells us how to maintain work-life balance

1) Know when to end your workday. Being an entrepreneur, one loses track of time. I try to maintain a balance and avoid professional work post evening.

2) I take some time every day to cook healthy food. It acts as a therapy and a fruitful disconnection from work. I eat a portion-controlled diet including fruits, dates, and a lot of water. I avoid eating after 8 pm, but a cup of chamomile tea helps me sleep well.

3) A healthy lifestyle isn’t just about physical fitness, the mind plays a crucial role, too. Take time to do things you enjoy, which, in my case, is socialising with friends. It keeps me motivated, prevents monotony from creeping in.

4) While working I take a 15-minute break every two hours to help focus and streamline my thoughts. I walk at least 9,000-10,000 steps a day. This keeps me productive.

5) Practise Ikigai. Spend at least the first hour of your day doing something you like. It could be the smallest of things — having a cup of coffee in your home garden or watering the plants; it leaves you feeling positive.

Published on November 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

lifestyle (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like