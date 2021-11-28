Start the day doing something you like, end with chamomile tea

1) Know when to end your workday. Being an entrepreneur, one loses track of time. I try to maintain a balance and avoid professional work post evening.

2) I take some time every day to cook healthy food. It acts as a therapy and a fruitful disconnection from work. I eat a portion-controlled diet including fruits, dates, and a lot of water. I avoid eating after 8 pm, but a cup of chamomile tea helps me sleep well.

3) A healthy lifestyle isn’t just about physical fitness, the mind plays a crucial role, too. Take time to do things you enjoy, which, in my case, is socialising with friends. It keeps me motivated, prevents monotony from creeping in.

4) While working I take a 15-minute break every two hours to help focus and streamline my thoughts. I walk at least 9,000-10,000 steps a day. This keeps me productive.

5) Practise Ikigai. Spend at least the first hour of your day doing something you like. It could be the smallest of things — having a cup of coffee in your home garden or watering the plants; it leaves you feeling positive.