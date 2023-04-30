A global stocktake is being convened (May 2nd and 3rd) to reflect on the achievements of Covid-19 vaccine delivery in concerted support countries, identify lessons learned and good practices, develop actionable recommendations for integration into primary health care. The meeting is scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Since January 2022, operational and financial support had been provided to 34 countries that were at or below 10 percent primary series coverage, the WHO said.

