Pulse

My Five

Top five fitness practices of corporate honchos

| Updated on October 25, 2019 Published on October 25, 2019

Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel Network

Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel Network

Swimming & badminton, my go-to sports

Published on October 25, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Come September, pharma glows with health