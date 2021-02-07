Wonderwomen and girls in science

Women researchers have played a critical role in the fight against Covid-19, advancing knowledge on the virus, developing techniques for testing, and creating a vaccine against the virus.

But the pandemic has also negatively impacted women scientists, particularly those early in their career, widening the gender gap in science.

The United Nations will spotlight women scientists at the forefront of the Covid-19 fight on the ‘International day of women and girls in science’ (February 11), bringing together global experts. Less than 30 per cent of researchers worldwide are women, as long-standing biases and gender stereotypes keep them away.