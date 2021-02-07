Pulse

Coming Up

Wonderwomen and girls in science

| Updated on February 07, 2021 Published on February 07, 2021

 

Women researchers have played a critical role in the fight against Covid-19, advancing knowledge on the virus, developing techniques for testing, and creating a vaccine against the virus.

But the pandemic has also negatively impacted women scientists, particularly those early in their career, widening the gender gap in science.

The United Nations will spotlight women scientists at the forefront of the Covid-19 fight on the ‘International day of women and girls in science’ (February 11), bringing together global experts. Less than 30 per cent of researchers worldwide are women, as long-standing biases and gender stereotypes keep them away.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 07, 2021
women
science and technology
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.