Artistic frame of mind goes digital

You know Netgear for all the routers they make, but they also have smart home initiatives, one of which is the Meural Canvas — a Smart Digital Frame. This lets you adorn your walls with electronic picture frames that can swap out different kinds of digital art. It’s just been launched in India.

The Meural Canvas uses Meural’s patented TrueArt technology, a combination of hardware software, and firmware that combines to deliver a realistic art-viewing experience, including a signature matte, anti-glare display. The canvas can be controlled by hand gestures for browsing individual artworks and settings, or with the Meural mobile app or voice controlled via Amazon Alexa.

Meural is essentially a large Digital Frame that comes in two sizes, the 27-inch original design and a smaller 21.5-inch design. With a pre-paid three-year membership, one can access a database of over 30,000 images from various artists and institutions around the world, which can then be displayed on the 1080p screen.

The app connects the canvas to local WiFi or, like a remote control, manages content, image duration, schedules, settings and image brightness. Personal photos can be uploaded at home or remotely.

Each frame is equipped with WiFi capabilities supporting both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bandwidths, as well as increased RAM and automatic orientation for displaying in vertical and horizontal modes. An easel is also available or the product can be wall-mounted.

Meural Canvas frame comes in four colours — black, white, light wood and dark wood. It is available through authorised Netgear partners and other reseller channels at ₹75,000.