Flip phones are in, and there’s no denying it! Premium as they are, flip phones with foldable displays are the trendiest, most compact flagship smartphones one can flaunt at the moment. The OPPO Find N2 Flip is the latest smartphone to hit the market, and I spent some time trying to see if it’s truly flipping fantastic!

Design

Before we get into the details of the design, I have to say how much I love the pastel light purple colour of the review unit. OPPO calls it Moonlit Purple. Coupled with softly glistening aluminium sides and a matte glass back that gently curves around the edges, design-wise the OPPO Find N2 Flip looks and feels super premium.

The dimensions are very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 launched last year. What stands out here is the starrer of the show - the vertical cover screen measuring 3.26 inches across, protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

Cover screen

The dual-screen system is something I find extremely useful. I love the convenience of being able to access a bunch of features without ever having to fully unfold the phone.

Compared to the horizontal cover display on the Galaxy Flip series, the vertical display on the OPPO is somehow more functional while taking photographs.

While taking portraits, the preview of stills and videos that the subject can see (while I take their photo) mirrors the actual frame I’ve set. On the horizontal orientation on the Galaxy devices, the top of the frame (usually the head, in portraits) is not visible during the preview, although it’ll still get captured when I click.

An easy left-swipe on the cover screen takes me to the choices of capturing a photo, portrait or a video. Widgets, including weather, a countdown timer, and my calendar rest on adjacent windows, as I swipe more. What I find particularly helpful is that one window is dedicated to my TWS earbuds. Not only does it allow me a quick glance at the battery levels, but also lets me toggle through noise cancellation and transparency mode with a tap.

Also, a hundred brownie points for the cute, curious-looking interactive pets that I could choose to have on my cover screen.

Main display

Flipping open the smartphone, I power on the slim but massive 6.8-inch display. The AMOLED screen has an aspect ratio of 21:9 and offers up to 1600 nits of brightness. Using the smartphone in daylight wasn’t an issue on the main display, but I wish the cover screen was a bit brighter.

I really enjoyed casual gaming and watching videos on the OPPO Find N2 Flip. Weighing under 200 grams, it feels light enough to hold and game on for 30-minutes or so at a stretch. The device’s ability to scale up to 120Hz of refresh rate makes for a smooth multimedia experience. I also have to admit this is the most inconspicuous crease I’ve seen on a smartphone. The crease is very much there, but in both visual and tactile terms is impressively subtle.

The Hyperboost game engine pops up to optimise the system resources each time I launch a game. While many users might prefer to plug in, the speakers on the device deliver audio loud and clear.

Camera

The primary camera set-up on the OPPO Find N2 Flip features a 50-megapixel camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The colours on most photographs I captured were rich; I’d even say they were a tiny bit oversaturated. However, in OPPO’s case that’s not really a drawback because most photos turned out looking quite lively.

Those keen on photography will enjoy the deeper control they have over the ISO, white balance, shutter speed and more through the Hasselblad Pro Mode.

There’s an under-the-display 32-megapixel front camera, which also delivers decent results. The only thing that I don’t love is the retouch filters are way too over-the-top.

Tech Specs

The handset runs the 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor and The OPPO Find N2 Flip runs the ColorOS 13, an OS-based on Android 13. As a bonus, the N2 Flip comes with four years of Android and five years of security updates. With 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, it will be available in two colours, Astral Black and Moonlit Purple

Battery

Powered by a 4,300mAh battery, the OPPO Find N2 Flip joins the small yet growing league of flagships that keep your company for more than a day. With mobile internet and hotspot turned on most of the time, I could easily get more than a functional day’s usage - with around an hour of two of browsing, equal time spent gaming, an hour or so of streaming music and the occasional photography. Packed along is a 44W SUPERVOOC charger that gets me to 50 per cent battery in just about half-an-hour.

Verdict

Overall, the Oppo Find N2 Flip makes for a great flagship flip phone. With an elegant design, great battery life, vertical cover screen and a pretty decent camera set-up, the Flip didn’t really leave me wanting more. Considering the device itself is quite the head-turner, the price might have some consumers doing a double take as well!

Oppo Find N2 Flip Price ₹89,999 Pros Vertical cover display, interactive emojis, long battery life Cons Not water resistant, retouch filters are too overdone

