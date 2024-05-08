Mothers are a gift that keep on giving. However, it can be challenging to think of thoughtful enough gifts for them on Mother’s Day. Going way beyond the obvious - perfumes, clothes and flowers - here are six cool gadgets you can consider giving her on this special day.

1. Dyson Supersonic Nural

Insist on some self-care for your mum with this high-tech hair dryer which features a special scalp protection mode. This mode automatically kicks in as the hair dryer gets closer to the scalp and reduces the heat to a comfier 55°C.

The device will also remember your mum’s go-to heat and airflow settings for each styling attachment, and automatically apply these the next time she uses it. If there’s an interruption or a pause while styling, a motion-sensing accelerometer automatically deactivates the heater, decreasing airflow and noise.

Price: ₹41,000 (approx.)

2. De’Longhi BCO 420

For someone who generally carries the burden of planning meals and making sure everyone is having their breakfast on time, this luxury coffee machine might just be exactly what they need for a great start to their morning. This device offers both espresso and filter coffee; perfect for those who want to enjoy the best of both worlds. It’s also equipped to prep thick foamy cappuccinos within minutes thanks to three pre-set recipes built into the machine.

Price: ₹36,990

3. Garmin vívoactive 5

A smartwatch might just be the perfect gift for someone who’s cared endlessly about your well-being. The new Garmin vívoactive 5 comes in a range of pleasing colours and features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. The smartwatch keeps company for almost 10 days on a single charge so your mum doesn’t have to worry about the battery running out on a daily basis. She’ll get updates about her sleep patterns, receive a sleep score, and personalised coaching for better sleep habits. The watch also keeps tab on health metrics such as blood oxygen saturation levels and heart rate variability (HRV) status. A

Body Battery meter keeps the user informed about energy levels throughout the day, so she can take that well-deserved nap when things get a little overwhelming.

Price: ₹33,490

4. reMarkable 2

Ever wonder if your mum has a budding writer in her? One way to find out is by bringing her the reMarkable 2. This is an award-winning paper tablet made for note-taking, reading, and editing documents. It combines the sensation of writing on paper with the convenience and versatility of a digital device. Users can combine and rearrange handwriting and computer-based typing freely on the same page. Notes and documents can be easily organised into folders and be tagged according to the category. She can also annotate directly on PDFs and e-books and easily convert her handwritten notes to typed text to share with others.

Price: ₹43,999