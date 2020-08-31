Jabra Evolve2 65: A headset for those who mean business

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
With work-from-home comes calls-from-home: many and many of them. How does one let others in the household know that a call is ongoing? Enter the Jabra Evolve2 65, a comfortable headset with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life.
As is to be expected from Jabra, the headset is very well built. Quality material and comfort is kept in mind. While it is a little bulky, it still rests easy on the head. It is an on-ear headset so it just sits there. While it is not noise cancelling, it does provide a fairly good seal and noise isolation.
The Evolve2 65 comes with a nice little soft carry case, if the need to travel arises. The headset supports multipoint Bluetooth and can be paired with many devices with fairly easy switching between them. For those who don’t want to pair with a device, it does also come with either a USB-A or USB-C dongle to connect directly to a laptop or desktop.
For the review, we got the stereo Microsoft Teams edition which is really nice. Apart from the usual buttons for volume UP/DOWN and PLAY/PAUSE it also has a dedicated Teams button. The button also includes lights matching up with your status on Teams. The moment you are on a call the headset has a red LED which is visible from front and back warning others that you are on a call.
The Teams button can also be used to automatically join a call and switches to the Teams application the moment you press it, like a quick shortcut. This was tested on both a Windows PC and a Mac and it worked great as long as you are using the Teams client. It made no difference when using Teams in a browser though.
The sound of the Evolve2 65 is excellent. Jabra has always had good sound for calls and the microphone on this headset continues with that tradition. Nice to see that the headset can also be used for music and delivers a rich soundstage. Using the app on iOS or Android you can also tweak it to your liking with an equaliser.
One of the best features on this headset is the boom microphone. Very cleverly designed to answer or mute just by lifting it up or down. Making it super convenient to just bring down the mic when you need to speak and getting it out of the way when you want to mute.
Finally, battery-life. This headset comes with incredible battery-life. I used it for more than two weeks with a lot of calls and it is still showing 67% and that is when I did not even charge it when I got it. The claim is 32 hours of wireless battery which is really good.
The only downside I see on this is really the price. It is a bit expensive. But considering this is more an enterprise product than consumer, I don’t think organisations would hesitate in providing a quality headset to their employees specially during he WFH scene. No extra background sounds on the call, crisp, clear and only when necessary.
Pros: Good build, great features, incredible battery-life and innovative features
Cons: A trifle bulky, pricey
Price: MRP ₹30,557/-
