A brand looking to capture almost every smartphone category at different price points, Vivo has recently been delivering great camera experiences in the flagship category through its X series. Does their latest offering in the mid-range flagship market, the Vivo V30 Pro, also leave a good impression?

The Vivo V30 Pro features a 6.78-inch screen with a resolution of 2800 × 1260, up to 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2800 nits. The screen was nice and bright, and the colours were well-calibrated out of the box. The curved display runs edge-to-edge and has good edge rejection while gaming. The colour variant that I reviewed was Andaman Blue, with a classy wave-like dark blue motif and a shiny finish. It lends a premium feel to the phone.

Vivo V30 Pro | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

I enjoyed the visuals on the massive display with minimal bezels. Watching the music video of The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights and the Malayalam crime drama Anweshippin Kandethum starring Tovino Thomas on Netflix was particularly enjoyable on a full-screen viewing experience. The sound quality of the Vivo V30 Pro was average with only a mono speaker. Vocals, although generally clear, sounded quite flat at higher volumes. While listening to Linkin Park’s New Divide, I noticed hardly any perceptible instrument separation.

Photography

Vivo V30 Pro | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

Vivo has been refining its camera setups in recent times, and with the V30 Pro, it has extended its partnership with Zeiss to its V series lineup. The smartphone’s setup features a triple rear camera with a 50 MP VCS True Color main camera, a 50 MP professional portrait camera, and a 50 MP AF ultra wide-angle camera. Photographs taken on the primary setup were sharp and demonstrated good edge-to-edge sharpness across the main, portrait, and wide lens. The images had a good amount of contrast and true-to-life colours. One can find Zeiss-tuned bokeh modes under the portrait mode settings. Edge detection was also accurate in Portrait mode.

The 50 MP group selfie front camera clicked sharp as well as natural-looking portraits of me, once I was able to turn down the beauty mode. The Aura Light Portrait gives a pleasant fill-light effect for portraits with warm or cool tones based on ambient conditions, which I could tweak. On more than one occasion, this feature proved to be fairly functional, and not just a gimmick.

Performance

Vivo V30 Pro | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

The Vivo V30 Pro continues with the Mediatek Dimensity 8200 chipset which was also seen in last year’s V29 Pro. On synthetic benchmark tests, the smartphone scored 9,54,069 on the AnTuTu benchmark placing it above the likes of iQOO Neo7 and the OnePlus Nord 3. I got a steady 60 FPS in max settings on Call Of Duty Mobile without any frame drops. Despite having a glass back, the device didn’t warm up too much while gaming. The center of the rear panel got a bit warm around the 45-minute mark though. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 14 based off Android 14 was smooth to use. Except for Vivo’s own apps, bloatware was less than I’ve seen on other phones. The company has promised three generations of Android software updates & four years of security updates.

Battery

The Vivo V30 Pro features a 5,000 mAh battery and is easily able to get through a day comfortably. My general use pattern was 2-3 hours of mobile gaming, 1-2 hours of calls and Microsoft Teams meetings, checking emails and reviewing text documents. There would generally still be 30 percent left at the end of the day.The smartphone ships with an 80-watt charger, which was able to charge the device in under an hour. It quickly reaches 50 per cent charge in less than 30 minutes.

Conclusion

Vivo V30 Pro | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

The Vivo V30 Pro has everything going for it, with great cameras, display, and battery. The only gripe is average sound quality, a feature that holds it back from being a multimedia all-rounder in this category, where competitors like the OnePlus 12R and the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

Vivo V30 Pro

Price:

₹41,999 (8 GB + 256 GB)

₹46,999 (12 GB+ 512 GB)

Pros: Great camera performance, good battery life and display

Cons: Average speakers

