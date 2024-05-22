Looking for a tablet that satisfies your need for both work and play? The new Lenovo Tab M11 (2024) with its handy Lenovo Tab Pen promises to transform how you take notes, multitask and enjoy multimedia. But does it live up to its promises? Here are the details.

Design & Display

The design is fairly no frills.

The design of the Lenovo Tab M11 (2024) is a bit plain Jane for me. I’ve got the Luna Grey variant although there’s a slightly younger-looking Seafoam Green colour variant. The tab has an 11-inch display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The tablet is lightweight enough at 465 grams, making it easy for me to pop it in my tote bag when I head to work. The tablet includes a USB Type-C charging port, an audio jack, and a microSD slot, which is great because the last two options are slowly disappearing on most personal devices.

Multimedia

The quad speakers on the Lenovo Tab M11 (2024) deliver decent acoustics

I happen to be browsing Netflix when I chance upon ‘Happiness’ - an ironic title that turns out to be a gripping zombie thriller series, where residents of a high-rise building fight for survival when a deadly disease breaks out. The screen is surprisingly anti-glare, so I don’t find myself adjusting frequently to avoid my reflection on the screen. The tablet has quad speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, which deliver decent acoustics. The dialogues and background score come through punchy even at half-volume levels. Even when my hand covers a part of the speakers as I prop the tab up to watch the series, the sound is not majorly compromised, thanks to the quad speaker setup.

Productivity

The Lenovo Pen is compatible with a bunch of email, note-taking and illustration apps

I popped out the stylus - Lenovo Pen - to try it out. I’m no doodler so I first tried the handwriting feature first while responding to emails. The pen is snappy enough, and the pressure feels right on-screen. There are a bunch of small gestures that let me merge, insert, or delete what I’ve scribbled. Soon the emailing experience with the stylus started feeling a bit tedious, with me having to go back to insert spaces and add punctuation where it wasn’t auto-detected. There’s split-screen functionality, too, which makes it easier to view emails and answer them on the side screen. I also try it out with YouTube while looking up award-winning documentaries on Google Chrome.

Camera

The 13 MP main camera delivered some underwhelming results

The Lenovo Tab M11 (2024) sports a 13 MP auto-focus rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. The rear camera is bit disappointing, as is usually with budget tabs. The images are rendered a shade darker than they are in real life. The front camera, too, is just about decent for logging in to work meetings. You won’t catch me taking photos with this tab anytime soon.

Tech Specs

The Lenovo Tab M11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core processor andoffers only 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.The tab runs on Android 13, which feels like I’m missing out on some of the newer features. However, the media consumption experience is not heavily affected. The only room for complaint is that sometimes, while switching apps or trying out heavy-duty functionalities, the tablet doesn’t feel snappy.

Lenovo has promised OS upgrades until Android 15, and security patches until January 2028, so at least it’s upgradeable for a bit.

The Lenovo Folio Case for Tab M11 comes at an extra cost

The tab includes a sizeable 7,040 mAh battery that kept me company for about two days. During this time, I watched a 1.5-hour BBC documentary and three 1-hour episodes of Happiness, caught up on some reading, and tried out the Lenovo Pen across apps.

Verdict

The Lenovo Tab M11 (2024) is a decent companion for media consumption if you don’t have any high-intensity gaming or media creation needs. I’d gift it to a loved one who needs a budget tablet to watch their favourite shows and indulge in casual gaming. The Lenovo Pen packed in is a definite plus, especially if you’re a student looking for a budget tablet to take notes or doodle on.

Price

₹19,990 onwards (including Lenovo Pen)

Pros - Lightweight tablet, comfortable stylus, decent battery life, clear acoustics, anti-glare display

Cons - Underwhelming main camera, performance could be smoother while multitasking