The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion sports a 6.55-inch pOLED display and is designed with the Pantone Color of the Year 2023 - Viva Magenta. The handset is equipped with an advanced 50 MP camera system with OIS. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion also has a 13MP ultrawide camera lens with a built-in macro vision camera and a 32MP front camera for the front.

The potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G mobile platform gives it flagship-grade performance. Additionally, users will be able to connect to a 5G network seamlessly with support for 13 5G bands and WiFi 6E.

The device also comes with multi-dimensional stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos capabilities and TurboPower 68W charging. This display also supports beautiful edge lights for all your incoming calls, notifications, and alarms.

Availability and Pricing

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in Viva Magenta will go on sale starting 12th January at 3 PM and is priced at ₹42,999. There is an exclusive offer price of ₹39,999 as an introductory offer.