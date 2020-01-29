Skullcandy Sesh: Great earbuds for music listening

When launching Sesh wireless in-earbuds, Skullcandy called them the audio products maker’s simplest and most compact wireless earbuds to date. Coming at a competitive price point of ₹5,999 (MRP), Sesh seems to be targeting those who want to make a snappy transition to the world of wireless audio.

Getting a pair of true wireless earbuds at this price range is actually a steal. If you have been a Skullcandy follower you’d not hesitate much before buying the Sesh, thanks to the popularity of the company’s products and how they have been delivering steadily on their promises. The Sesh earbuds are designed for, what else!, the ear, unlike many similar headphones which are a pain wearing. The Sesh buds fit in the ear without much hassle and stay where long enough and do not fall off easily. To be frank, you need a little practice in getting used to placing them properly in the ear.

The earbuds look and feel strong. The buds come in a compact and robust case-cum-charger, which comes with three lithium polymer batteries. The earbuds weigh 141 g, which according to me is on the heavier side but some of my colleagues have felt the weight actually helped it fit healthily in the ear. The earbuds have a size stats of 18.4 x 10.7 x 4 cm and they can be connected to audio devices via bluetooth. You can pair the buds individually as well.

Skullcandy claims Sesh is designed to deliver a high-quality audio experience and a single-button interface offers easy and quick access to media controls for music, microphone calls and your smartphone’s virtual assistant. This is a cool faculty. But, again, it takes some patience and getting used to in figuring out how the button works. And at times you might end up pressing it for the wrong functions.

The earbuds offer great audio experience while listening to music, news and movies. If you are streaming in 4K or Full HD, the audio is simply overwhelming and the surround sound experience becomes really impressive.

The earbuds offer up to 6-8 total hours of battery life. Each battery has up to hours of life and seven additional hours come with the charging case. The Sesh has the durable IP55 rating for sweat, water and dust resistance, which means you can use it for most daily activities.

That said, the earbuds’call quality is really a work in progress. Even in close range, the microphone captures audio in an extremely jerky fashion and most times the other party can’t hear you properly and without annoying interruptions.

In sum, the Skullcandy Sesh are a good deal at this price, if you’re willing to ignore a few small blemishes. They aren’t super comfortable and the single-touch control can be a little tricky at the outset but, the sound quality is just superb.