Sleep easy while Dozee keeps a lookout

The pandemic is far from over, and we may even see another surge of cases. In fact, some say that Covid-19 will always be with us in some form. One thing this period has shown is the need to be always aware of the state of one’s health. That’s where Dozee, a contactless health tracker, comes in. It isn’t a watch or a wrist band but a strip of material full of sensors that go under the mattress of one’s bed — no matter how thick it happens to be.

The material strip is connected to a pebble-shaped device that, in turn, stays connected to power. So one doesn’t have to think about charging or even touch it in any way. The gadget and an also connected oximeter can just dangle off the side of the bed or be tucked away wherever there’s a place. The strip goes under the person just under where the chest area would be. And that’s where it does its job, measuring and tracking various parameters, including respiration, heart rate, stress, oxygen saturation and sleep. This gadget only counts when the user is asleep on the bed and isn’t a daytime tracker. A user interesting in daytime tracking will have to resort to a wearable, but many people don’t take well to wearing a gadget at night, even though some watches do have a go at tracking sleep patterns.

To get the Dozee setup to work, one needs a smartphone and the Dozee app to be downloaded. Registering isn’t too tough and just needs your phone number and a few details. Once this is done, the gadget is ready to start measuring and tracking. It uses Ballistocardiography or sensing micro vibrations as minute as those caused by respiration, the heart’s activity, and larger movements. Remarkably, it should gather all this data, that too with medical-grade 98% accuracy. The gadget takes about five days to get enough data to arrive at patterns and then shows data in the app and analysis which it also sends off by email. The sensing of any important parameter going awry will lead to an alert. Artificial Intelligence is used to aid in detecting any anomalies and providing analysis. There is a support team at the back-end which will call if parameters are off and discuss with the patient or supervisor.

Dozee can be used in a professional medical setting with healthcare workers and doctors able to see or respond to the data and alerts at any time. In fact, over thirty hospitals are already using it. There is a platform called Sens that is used for the monitoring of multiple patients. But equally, it can be used individually by anyone who wants to keep an eye on their parameters. One of the most compelling use cases however is using Dozee to remotely monitor the health of an elderly person. As long as the supervising person has the app on their phone, they can check on vitals that become so much more important as one grows older and specially amid the pandemic. It has already been used to monitor Covid-19 patents.

Dozee is currently available online for ₹7,999 and ₹7,199 on Amazon.

