Smart portable projector

| Updated on September 19, 2019 Published on September 19, 2019

Nebula by Anker, a US technology firm, has launched the Mars II portable projector. The Mars II offers full 720p resolution, dual 10-watt speakers, a claimed four-hour battery, one-second auto-focus and Android 7.1.

The projector comes with a carrying handle. It supports HD Picture, 300 ANSI lumen brightness, and DLP IntelliBright technology. It can also be used as a standalone Bluetooth speaker, which can blast 30-odd hours of tunes on a single charge. The Projector runs on Android 7.1, can run streaming and media apps, displaying content from Netflix, Youtube, and more.

You can connect the Projector with HDMI and USB 3 ports along with Bluetooth. The projector comes with a physical remote and can be operated from the Android Nebula Connect app available on both iOS and Android. It also offers a mouse-cursor mode, which can be handy for controlling some apps. The device costs ₹51,999.

