Snippets: Philips WiZ smart bulb

Philips had the first smart lights going into Indian homes with assistants like Alexa. Now under the name of Signify, they have a Philips smart bulb that works with Wi-Fi and therefore gets along with all the virtual assistants. But this one works on the WiZ platform so you need to download and get on the WiZ app first and connect to your network. As with other smart bulbs you can choose colours, set brightness levels, and schedule light up or turn off as well as voice command the bulb to behave as you want. The nice thing about this bulb is that it costs Rs 649 currently on Amazon.

A new Show

Amazon has introduced yet another size variant of its Echo Show smart speaker. The Show 8 sits between the 5-inch and 10-inch versions, offering another choice for those looking for a smart speaker with a screen. Many may find the Show 5 too small, which it is for watching videos and movies, though it’s nice for quick glance content supplementing a query. The 10-inch is overkill for those who want to use the usual Alexa features but don’t need quite so large a screen for glanceable information on weather, stats, etc. The Echo Show 8 is a nice nice for those who want to make video calls to friends and family — or colleagues — who own an Echo Show as well. The new Show is to cost ₹12,999 and will be available from February 26th onwards.

AI for Corona awareness

As the Corona virus scare spreads across the globe, a Mumbai-based company, Haptik, has introduced an artificial intelligence-based tool to spread awareness on the deadly disease. Haptik’s chatbot, nCov Helpdesk, is a WhatsApp-based AI application that can answer FAQs about the novel Coronavirus. The chatbot also busts myths around the virus’s origin and spread. The chatbot can suggest basic hygiene practices that can help check the spread of the virus. Users can access nCov Helpdesk by sending a WhatsApp message to the number +91-93213 98773. According to Haptik, based on the data available on the World Health Organization, the bot is trained to answer frequently asked questions on the new coronavirus. Some of these include information on following basic hygiene standards, preventive measures, common symptoms and myths amongst others. Moreover, the helpdesk also provides access to a video link on the novel coronavirus.